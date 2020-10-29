 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 30. 2020: Remove Boland as head of VMI's Board of Visitors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

John Boland, president of the Virginia Military Institute's (VMI) Board of Visitors, announced Superintendent Gen. J.H. Peay's departure and called him a patriot. One cannot be a patriot of the United States and at the same time embrace all disturbing things related to VMI's relationship with the Confederacy, as Peay did. Boland also shockingly fails to connect the dots between this legacy and the racial abuse at VMI, which undoubtedly was derived in large part from Peay's failings. In fact, it appears that Boland was Peay's chief enabler in this regard. Thus, it now is clear that Boland immediately needs to be removed as well. In that regard, it would seem that Gov. Ralph Northam should appoint one of the existing Black members of the Board of Visitors as Boland's replacement. Then, we all could begin with a truly fresh start to making VMI a place that ensures everyone is treated with decency, dignity, compassion and equality.

Philip Pauls.

Dumfries.

