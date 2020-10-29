Letter to the Editor, Oct. 30, 20230: Prohibit taxation of overtime pay

Prohibit taxation

of overtime pay

With many people working overtime through the pandemic, I believe it’s time that our local politicians and state lawmakers pass legislation that prohibits taxation of overtime hours in the commonwealth. Virginia's U.S. senators and representatives also need to present this issue in Congress. Most essential workers did not receive any stimulus money during the pandemic, yet they had to expose themselves to possible infection and had to pay higher prices for certain goods and services. This would help to stimulate the local economies and keep the money in the workers' pockets, where it belongs. I also would like to see Gov. Ralph Northam have a referendum on Virginia's motor vehicle personal property tax in the commonwealth for 2020-21.