Letter to the Editor, Oct. 31, 2020: After summer of unrest, city has lost its appeal

After summer of unrest,

city has lost its appeal

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Richmond soon will be entering a new era on many levels: a Monument Avenue shorn of its monuments; empty museums bleeding money; and hosting liberal General Assembly members eager to impose even more strictures on free speech, religious liberty and gun rights.

This city, which enjoyed 7 million visitors annually spending $2.5 billion, could become a wasteland of impoverishment. Basketball and loud music at what was the Robert E. Lee monument, vacant vandalized buildings and a stroll down the newly named Arthur Ashe Boulevard will hold no attraction for visitors.

Gov. Ralph Northam, Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond City Council blew it. Richmonders who loved this beautiful city never will forgive them, and tourists interested in Southern culture and history will spend their money somewhere else.

Ruth H. Doumlele.