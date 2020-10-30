Letter to the Editor, Oct. 31, 2020: Envisioning a new day in Southwest Virginia

Envisioning a new day

in Southwest Virginia

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Many of us in Southwest Virginia who come from coal-mining families take special pride in the hard work of our people that for more than a century helped make America a great nation.

As the country's energy sector undergoes a major shift, we are pulling together to write the next chapter of our region's economic story. For several years, community leaders have been working to envision new, innovative enterprises to create jobs and opportunity, and numerous projects already are underway.

Fundamental to building Southwest Virginia's future is ensuring substantial federal investment in this ongoing transition. The RECLAIM Act, supported by U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, has gained broad bipartisan support over the years. The bill would expedite spending of $1 billion in existing federal funds to restore old coal-mining lands in Appalachia and repurpose them for new economic activity. The bill is needed now more than ever in the midst of the current economic crisis that has hit here especially hard.