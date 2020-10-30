Letter to the Editor, Oct. 31, 2020: Forcing Peay to resign wrong move by Northam

Forcing Peay to resign
wrong move by Northam
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am dismayed at the recent political interference by Gov. Ralph Northam and Clark Mercer, his chief of staff, in forcing the resignation of retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, superintendent of Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Peay's immediate “supervisors” were the VMI Board of Visitors, not the governor, and certainly not his chief of staff. Peay and the Board of Visitors had agreed to accommodate the pending independent investigation.
A precedent has been set, and it's not a good one. The governor overreached his executive power and forced out a duly appointed leader of a Virginia college. The next governor can do the same without a second thought.
I stood by and accepted Northam's bumps and bruises from his past. I took him at his word, one Virginia gentleman to another, that he had grown and changed from learning more about racism and his own complicity from the past. Northam should have shown the same grace to Peay.
Was Peay’s strategic plan for VMI perfect as presented this past July? No. Did it start a conversation? Yes. This is a very important starting point in the conversation about racism from the past in the commonwealth and for the VMI community — past, present and future. A key figure like Peay could have learned from the process. Now he no longer will have a seat at the table. Cancel culture has remedied the situation without due process.
Is there systemic racism as VMI? Maybe. I hope the issue of racism is addressed. Was Peay naïve in thinking there was not? Yes. However, you do not cancel the key person who needs to be part of the discussions and given the opportunity to learn what systemic racism is — and with this knowledge, help direct the future of VMI.
Raymond Cady.
Henrico.