Letter to the Editor, Oct. 31, 2020: Forcing Peay to resign wrong move by Northam

Forcing Peay to resign

wrong move by Northam

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am dismayed at the recent political interference by Gov. Ralph Northam and Clark Mercer, his chief of staff, in forcing the resignation of retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III, superintendent of Virginia Military Institute (VMI). Peay's immediate “supervisors” were the VMI Board of Visitors, not the governor, and certainly not his chief of staff. Peay and the Board of Visitors had agreed to accommodate the pending independent investigation.

A precedent has been set, and it's not a good one. The governor overreached his executive power and forced out a duly appointed leader of a Virginia college. The next governor can do the same without a second thought.

I stood by and accepted Northam's bumps and bruises from his past. I took him at his word, one Virginia gentleman to another, that he had grown and changed from learning more about racism and his own complicity from the past. Northam should have shown the same grace to Peay.