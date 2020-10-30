Letter to the Editor, Oct. 31, 2020: Simple steps can protect workforce, help economy

Simple steps can protect

workforce, help economy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There is a false dichotomy that pervades our political discourse regarding COVID-19. The prevalent argument is that if we enact all measures to combat the virus, then the economy will suffer; conversely, if we eschew measures to combat the virus, we then preserve the economy.

However, it is not an either-or situation, because the vitality of the economy substantively is dependent on a healthy workforce and population. If the virus were to fully exert its awesome toll on the population, then the economy indeed progressively would collapse. To ignore the virus and not aggressively combat it is to preordain economic decline. The virus and the economy inextricably are intertwined.

Of course, as many experts have noted, some of the best ways to combat the virus (and ultimately to protect the economy) are to socially distance, wear masks and wash hands. Such simple precautions could help keep our economy whole in the end, not to mention the many lives that would be saved.

John Nestler.