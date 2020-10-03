 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 4, 2020: Encourage lawmakers to support carbon act
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 4, 2020: Encourage lawmakers to support carbon act

Encourage lawmakers

to support carbon act

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With regard to a recent letter by Jeffery Dyer, “Vehicle owner blames Democrats for new fee,” the correspondent complains about a new fee for registering more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles.

His reasoning puzzles me. I own an electric car and I have no complaint about paying my part for maintaining the roads and bridges I use. He fails to mention state and federal taxes on carbon fuels that all vehicle owners must pay.

Rather than complaining about a tax that owners of electric and more fuel-efficient vehicles should pay, Dyer — if he truly is concerned about the impact of fossil fuels on the environment — should contact his elected members of Congress and ask them to support House Resolution 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. This act would impose a small but increasing carbon tax on the producers and importers of fossil fuels. That would have a much greater long-term impact on the environment.

L. Fred Roensch.

Richmond.

