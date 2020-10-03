Letter to the Editor, Oct. 4, 2020: Freitas pushes ACA repeal but offers no backup plan

Freitas pushes ACA repeal

but offers no backup plan

Editor, Times Dispatch:

In a recent political ad supporting Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who is running for the 7th District congressional seat, Freitas stresses the importance of protecting people with pre-existing conditions. Yet, he says he wants to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — the only law that prevents insurance companies from taking away coverage from Americans with pre-existing conditions.

Freitas does not have a replacement plan. His campaign website doesn’t even list health care as an issue.

Well more than a million Virginians are living with a pre-existing condition, and more than 50,000 residents of teh 7th District buy their insurance on the ACA marketplace. If Freitas gets his wish, those folks would be up the creek without a paddle.

In the House of Delegates, Freitas voted for Senate Bill 844, which would allow insurance companies to push junk plans with high deductibles; many of those weak, overpriced plans would gut protections for sick Virginians.

So while he talks a big game in his ads, his record tells a different story.