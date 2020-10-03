Letter to the Editor, Oct. 4, 2020: Include prison reforms in long-term COVID relief

Include prison reforms

in long-term COVID relief

At least 132,677 people in correctional facilities have tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,108 have died. In addition, research has shown that the spread of the coronavirus from correctional facilities can account for a significant number of cases in the surrounding community. The health of our correctional facilities impacts the health of our communities and we have the ability to nurture that relationship with long-range planning.

Even before the pandemic, correctional facilities grappled with an identity crisis. Do our penal institutions merely serve to confine, or can they be equipped to restore dignity and rehabilitate? With pandemic protocols in mind, we can remap the experience of incarceration to better serve inmate populations and their surrounding communities. The social impact on a person facing incarceration is severe, especially during this pandemic. Systemwide lockdowns meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus isolate people for days at a time with limited interaction. Beyond the facility walls, early release procedures dampened by insufficient transition services have a similar effect — vulnerable men and women are returned to their communities without the supports needed to rebuild their lives. High recidivism follows and we again strain our institutions — and the people working to improve them — with the responsibility of reforming a system stuck on its back.