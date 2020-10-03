 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 4, 2020: Support amendment to end partisan gerrymandering
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 4, 2020: Support amendment to end partisan gerrymandering

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I, along with many other Virginians, have fought for two decades to get a chance to vote on a constitutional amendment for redistricting reform. During most of those years, we regularly would battle with Republican legislators. But more recently, it is Democrats who have been the roadblock for progress. As it turns out, this isn't a partisan issue. It's a power issue. Partisan gerrymandering is wrong, no matter who does it. I encourage all voters to vote "yes" on Amendment 1 to end partisan gerrymandering in Virginia.

Jim Ukrop.

Richmond.

