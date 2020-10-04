Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5, 2020: Candidate's attack ads irritate viewer

Candidate's attack ads
irritate viewer
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Two years ago, then-U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, used false and misleading ads in his unsuccessful attempt to defeat challenger Abigail Spanberger. This time, her latest opponent, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is reusing some of those same ads, along with new ads.
The recycled ads suggest that because Spanberger taught at an Islamic school, she somehow is linked to terrorism. New ads claim that Spanberger has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., many times. They also claim that she has received donations from corporations. Finally, they claim that a host of bad things will befall Virginia in general, and the 7th District in particular, if she is re-elected.
The Islamic terrorist suggestion is no truer now than it was two years ago. As a rule, teachers are not responsible for the crimes committed by former students. Moreover, Spanberger subsequently worked for the CIA. We should assume that the CIA thoroughly vetted her before hiring her.
It should not be surprising that a Democrat serving in the House of Representatives would tend to vote with Speaker Pelosi. Thus, it is not shocking that Spanberger has voted with Pelosi about 92% of the time. What is surprising is that Spanberger has not voted with Pelosi more times than all but 10 of the 232 Democrats in the House.
Even if Freitas' allegations about Spanberger’s fundraising were true, there is no hint that she did anything illegal.
Finally, even if she were so inclined, Spanberger cannot do most of the things listed in the Freitas ad. For example, it is not within her power to raise electric rates.
I do not live in the 7th District and am not even a Democrat. However, it irritates me to see a campaign like the one Freitas is conducting.
If Freitas’ ads are all that he can say about Spanberger, she must be doing a rather good job.
Ernest C. Baynard III.
Ashland.