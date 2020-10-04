Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5, 2020: Candidate's attack ads irritate viewer

Candidate's attack ads

irritate viewer

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Two years ago, then-U.S. Rep. Dave Brat, R-7th, used false and misleading ads in his unsuccessful attempt to defeat challenger Abigail Spanberger. This time, her latest opponent, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, is reusing some of those same ads, along with new ads.

The recycled ads suggest that because Spanberger taught at an Islamic school, she somehow is linked to terrorism. New ads claim that Spanberger has voted with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., many times. They also claim that she has received donations from corporations. Finally, they claim that a host of bad things will befall Virginia in general, and the 7th District in particular, if she is re-elected.

The Islamic terrorist suggestion is no truer now than it was two years ago. As a rule, teachers are not responsible for the crimes committed by former students. Moreover, Spanberger subsequently worked for the CIA. We should assume that the CIA thoroughly vetted her before hiring her.