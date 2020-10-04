Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5, 2020: Massive voter turnout would silence any dispute

Massive voter turnout

would silence any dispute

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My mother died earlier this summer, four days shy of her 99th birthday. She had two goals toward the end: to make it to 99 and to vote against President Donald Trump in November.

My mother was a lifelong New England Republican (fiscally conservative, socially liberal) who was bewildered by what had become of her party. As a former high school civics and U.S. history teacher, my mother knew well the sordid underbelly appeal of the "safety" of dictatorships versus the messy chaos of democracy.

In the 1930s, it was Hitler’s Brown Shirts, a quasi-official paramilitary unit operating outside the law, that terrorized citizens of Germany. Today, it’s the Proud Boys and other militia groups that Trump has emboldened by his repeated refusal to condemn white supremacy or to accept the outcome of the election. He tacitly is calling on their help if he loses. Trump's telling them to “Stand back and stand by” now has become their new slogan, emblazoned on their shirts.