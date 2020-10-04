Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5, 2020: U.S. form of government under attack from Trump

U.S. form of government

under attack from Trump

We are at ground zero again and being attacked, only the death toll is higher this time and the consequences more far reaching. We are losing our grip on civic engagement, the very core of democracy. Fair and inclusive elections are in jeopardy. The right to protest and the promise of a free press have been eroded by the rhetoric of President Donald Trump. He finally has crossed the line that can move us from a democratic, representative form of government to a dictatorship. His refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, his efforts to plant mistrust about the electoral process and his failure to denounce white supremacy not only have widened the divisions among us, but also seem designed to take away our collective voice. Under his watch, the physical, emotional and political health of the nation has declined, and all of us — not just some of us — are in jeopardy of losing many of our rights as citizens. The way to reclaim our democracy is to vote. Vote early. Vote any way you can, but vote. It’s the only institutional power we have in government.