Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5, 2020: U.S. form of government under attack from Trump

U.S. form of government
under attack from Trump
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We are at ground zero again and being attacked, only the death toll is higher this time and the consequences more far reaching. We are losing our grip on civic engagement, the very core of democracy. Fair and inclusive elections are in jeopardy. The right to protest and the promise of a free press have been eroded by the rhetoric of President Donald Trump. He finally has crossed the line that can move us from a democratic, representative form of government to a dictatorship. His refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, his efforts to plant mistrust about the electoral process and his failure to denounce white supremacy not only have widened the divisions among us, but also seem designed to take away our collective voice. Under his watch, the physical, emotional and political health of the nation has declined, and all of us — not just some of us — are in jeopardy of losing many of our rights as citizens. The way to reclaim our democracy is to vote. Vote early. Vote any way you can, but vote. It’s the only institutional power we have in government.
But don’t stop there. No matter what the outcome of the election, don’t give up, don’t give in. We must continue to use our voices to fight for justice, and be willing to call out injustice. We must embrace compassion for our fellow Americans and find peaceful ways to help our nation heal. We need to re-create an America “indivisible” that provides "liberty and justice for all” of us, not just some of us — an America that engages all members of the community to ensure the common good and create lasting health and prosperity. If our leaders won’t or can’t do it, then it’s left to us to act and, in the process, transform our world. It’s up to us. It always has been.
Lynne Edwards.
Glen Allen.