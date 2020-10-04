Letter to the Editor, Oct. 5, 2020: Voter praises Spanberger for bipartisan efforts

Voter praises Spanberger

for bipartisan efforts

In November, voters in the 7th Congressional District will have an opportunity to re-elect U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger to represent them in Congress. I intend to vote for Spanberger based on her performance in office over the past two years, including fulfilling commitments she made when first seeking election to Congress in 2018. Through diligence and hard work, she has kept her promise to maintain open communications with the voters in the 10 counties included in the 7th District. She has made herself available to the district's residents whose neighborhoods, community organizations and religious congregations reflect the rich and wonderfully diverse character of Virginia in the 21st century.

I find that Spanberger has performed very well in her two most important duties: creating legislation that meets the nation’s challenges and serving the specific needs of her constituents. In drafting, debating and seeking passage of legislation, she has sponsored, or co-sponsored, 37 bills, 31 of which have had bipartisan support from Democrats and Republicans. Of the bills that she personally introduced, 17 out of the 20 gained bipartisan support. This reflects her work on the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, which is comprised of 25 Democrats and 18 Republicans. It also reflects her recent recognition by the nonprofit Common Ground Committee “as the third-highest ranking elected official in the country … for her strong record of bipartisanship in the U.S. House.” In announcing this recognition, the committee’s co-founder, Erik Olsen, said, “There is a hunger among Americans to see their representatives work together. We hope that more lawmakers follow Congresswoman Spanberger’s lead and make a commitment to finding common ground.”