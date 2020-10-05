Letter to the Editor, Oct. 6, 2020: Disregard for safety of others troubles reader

Disregard for safety

of others troubles reader

As the country awaits to see what course COVID-19 will take with President Donald Trump and some of his closest allies who have tested positive for the virus, let us not forget those who worked behind the scenes of these campaign events. Trump and his afflicted supporters likely will recover from their illnesses with little consequence to themselves, but at what cost to others? What about the hundreds of ordinary workers needlessly exposed to this deadly virus by the reckless behavior of this elite group? Think about the service workers — janitors, chauffeurs, housekeepers and staff assistants — who might suffer through this illness without the financial resources, job security and state-of-the art medical interventions afforded to the individuals who exposed them to it. Think about the impact and the disruptions to so many personal and family lives by the quarantines and contact tracing necessitated by the irresponsible behavior of self-serving individuals. Think about the health care workers, already exhausted from months of service, who now are called upon to provide care to those who so cavalierly disregarded the health and well-being of others.