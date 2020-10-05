 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor. Oct. 6, 2020: Foreign interference should trouble Americans
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

An article in Sunday's paper, "Poll: Americans concerned about foreign interference," indicated most Americans at least are somewhat concerned with possible foreign interference in government and elections. This reader is very concerned, remembering post-World War II Soviet and Communist activity, and the Cold War. It was called brainwashing: Indoctrinate the kids; make insinuations; breed discontent; divide and conquer. Americans need to be careful about how they read and listen to news, including social media. Remember the adage from World War II: Loose lips sink ships. Still true after 75 years.

Arline Shafer.

Richmond.

