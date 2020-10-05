 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor, Oct. 6, 2020: Kudos to Hanover County for smooth early voting
0 comments

Letter to the Editor, Oct. 6, 2020: Kudos to Hanover County for smooth early voting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kudos to Hanover County

for smooth early voting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I would like to echo the comments made by correspondent Steve Bailey in his recent letter, “City registrar’s staff doing outstanding job.” I voted at the Hanover County courthouse this past week. The process was well-managed, trouble-free and there was no waiting in line. The registrar's staff members all were pleasant and helpful. And, like Bailey, I felt safer than I do in many commercial buildings. Good job, Hanover.

Ian Sutton.

Ashland.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News