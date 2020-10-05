Letter to the Editor, Oct. 6, 2020: Not all who get COVID-19 will get care Trump gets

Not all who get COVID-19

will get care Trump gets

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis is remarkable for several reasons:

Despite scientific fact and the personal protective equipment (PPE) at his disposal, Trump still refused to use safety precautions for himself, his family and the people he serves. He is receiving premier medical attention as president and it might not even cross his mind that the health care plan he has promised for more than four years never has materialized. Thus, the other 7 million people who have contracted COVID-19 have not had the same medical options, and they might be in deep debt between missing work and medical bills.

And despite having excellent medical services at the White House, it still was in Trump's best interest to go to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. I have a sister at an assisted living facility in Chesterfield County, which especially was hard hit by the virus. Many were sick and some died. Yet, most of them were not treated at the hospital because the hospital sent them back to the facility for care.