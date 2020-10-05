Letter to the Editor, Oct. 6, 2020: Reader grateful for virus exposure app

Reader grateful for

virus exposure app

On Aug. 5, I did something that made me feel pretty good. I downloaded the COVIDWISE app. My thanks go to Gov. Ralph Northam and his team for making this app available to Virginians. I know there are many naysayers out there who are worried about privacy, but anytime you do anything on a computer or smartphone, you are leaving a trail. I prefer to look at this as a way I can do something. This virus has left me feeling, at times, very hopeless. This one simple act that I am doing for myself, my family and my friends is very important. Doing this simple act for my community and my state is my duty as a citizen of this commonwealth.