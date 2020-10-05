Letter to the Editor, Oct. 6, 2020: Reader lauds Kilgore for actions on health care

Reader lauds Kilgore
for actions on health care
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the recent op-ed “Health care: The public option would be harmful to Virginians,” Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, advocated for improving our current health care system, not undermining it with a government-controlled system like the public option. I could not agree more. As so many of our neighbors struggle with the pandemic’s many hardships, it is more important than ever that our leaders protect our coverage and our access to quality, affordable health care.
The past several months have been extremely difficult for families and communities across the commonwealth. The last thing Virginians need is a tax hike to pay for increased federal spending on a government-controlled health insurance system.
We need a health care system that provides better access to care, not one that will place additional strain on the hospitals and doctors that have been our heroes for the past six months.
In rural areas, the financial pressure a public option system would place on our hospitals could result in the closure of the only care providers for miles. Forcing families to travel farther to get care is not a step in the right direction.
I thank Kilgore for his hard work for Virginians, and to echo his message to our state and federal lawmakers: Let’s listen to the experts when it comes to health care. We should be strengthening our current system to ensure all Virginians have access to affordable care of a high quality.
Matt Harris.
Richmond.