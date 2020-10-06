Letter to the Editor, Oct. 7, 2020: Freitas' votes against autism bills are worrisome

Freitas has stated he has an obligation to protect people who can’t protect themselves. It’s easy to make statements during a campaign but far harder to justify them when those statements in no way match the candidate's voting record. Denying coverage to vulnerable children only appears to protect for-profit health insurance companies. I can’t vote for a candidate who votes against children having access to needed health care. I’m voting for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, who has made health care access a priority and worked to lower the cost of prescription drugs to benefit her constituents, not the for-profit health insurance companies.