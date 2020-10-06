Letter to the Editor, Oct. 7, 2020: Spanberger delivers on bipartisanship

Spanberger delivers
on bipartisanship
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In January 2017, a bipartisan group of the U.S. House of Representatives created the Problem Solvers Caucus (PSC). The current co-chairs explained, “We all knew the partisanship in Washington had gotten out of control and felt the need to create a bipartisan group committed to getting to 'yes' on important issues. We have agreed to vote together for any policy proposal that garners the support of 75% of the entire Problem Solvers Caucus as well as 51% of both the Democrats and Republicans in the caucus."
Americans and Virginians have been crying out for bipartisanship and, fortunately, we have a member of the PSC representing Virginia who promised bipartisanship and has delivered.
About three years ago, I attended a “meet and greet” session to hear a political unknown introduce herself as a candidate running for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District. Abigail Spanberger talked about her government service as a federal postal inspector working on money laundering cases and intercepting illegal entry of drugs. Her career continued in the CIA overseas as an operations officer working on terrorism and nuclear proliferation issues. She talked about growing up in Henrico County and attending public schools here. She was bright, informed and classy. Within minutes, everyone at the event realized this was someone special.
Spanberger not only has kept her promises but she also has traveled throughout her district over the past two years, making herself available to her constituents. Her legislative record exemplifies her concern for everyday Virginians. Yes, Spanberger is a Democrat, but as a member of the Problem Solvers Caucus, she is everyone’s representative. How refreshing to truly have a bipartisan representative for Virginia. I am honored and proud to be a supporter.
Kenneth Olshansky.
Glen Allen.