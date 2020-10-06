Letter to the Editor, Oct. 7, 2020: Spanberger delivers on bipartisanship

Spanberger delivers

on bipartisanship

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In January 2017, a bipartisan group of the U.S. House of Representatives created the Problem Solvers Caucus (PSC). The current co-chairs explained, “We all knew the partisanship in Washington had gotten out of control and felt the need to create a bipartisan group committed to getting to 'yes' on important issues. We have agreed to vote together for any policy proposal that garners the support of 75% of the entire Problem Solvers Caucus as well as 51% of both the Democrats and Republicans in the caucus."

Americans and Virginians have been crying out for bipartisanship and, fortunately, we have a member of the PSC representing Virginia who promised bipartisanship and has delivered.