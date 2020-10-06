Letter to the Editor, Oct. 7, 2020: Voter sees little support for conservative issues

Voter sees little support

for conservative issues

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In 2018, then-candidate Abigail Spanberger’s television ads were not too dissimilar from those being broadcast today. There is no mention of her party affiliation. Ads for Spanberger, D-7th, attempt to portray her as they did in 2018 — as a moderate who wishes to be perceived as a candidate who represents all constituents in her district. In fact, Spanberger stated in 2018 she would represent all the constituents, including the 49.6% who did not vote for her. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Examine her voting record as a freshman member of Congress. Spanberger's voting record reveals her voting performance as aligning with the Democratic caucus the vast majority of the time. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., voted with President Donald Trump more often than Spanberger did. In the 79 votes tracked by Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight, Spanberger voted with the president seven times, or less than 10%. Of the 26 votes tracked by the American Conservative Union (ACU) in 2019, Spanberger voted in favor of the ACU position three times, or 11.5%. This is no way can be perceived as the position of a politically balanced moderate who claims to represent all constituents.