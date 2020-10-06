Letter to the Editor, Oct. 7, 2020: Voter sees little support for conservative issues

Voter sees little support
for conservative issues
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In 2018, then-candidate Abigail Spanberger’s television ads were not too dissimilar from those being broadcast today. There is no mention of her party affiliation. Ads for Spanberger, D-7th, attempt to portray her as they did in 2018 — as a moderate who wishes to be perceived as a candidate who represents all constituents in her district. In fact, Spanberger stated in 2018 she would represent all the constituents, including the 49.6% who did not vote for her. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Examine her voting record as a freshman member of Congress. Spanberger's voting record reveals her voting performance as aligning with the Democratic caucus the vast majority of the time. U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., voted with President Donald Trump more often than Spanberger did. In the 79 votes tracked by Nate Silver's FiveThirtyEight, Spanberger voted with the president seven times, or less than 10%. Of the 26 votes tracked by the American Conservative Union (ACU) in 2019, Spanberger voted in favor of the ACU position three times, or 11.5%. This is no way can be perceived as the position of a politically balanced moderate who claims to represent all constituents.
Spanberger’s intent is to deceive — first, in her 2018 campaign ads that did not reveal her party affiliation and pledged to represent all of her constituents; and now, in her current ads that claim she is working with Republicans and Democrats when her voting record demonstrates her performance is anything but balanced, with virtually no attempt to be bipartisan.
I ask all the voters of Virginia's 7th District: Is this the sort of person you wish to represent you?
Curt Rasmussen.
Glen Allen.