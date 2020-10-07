Letter to the Editor, Oct. 8, 2020: Trump gets 3 nominations for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Trump gets 3 nominations
for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
President Donald Trump has achieved several unprecedented foreign policy milestones in the past couple of years. These achievements have enabled him to become the first sitting U.S. president to receive three different nominations from three different countries for the prestigious 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.
The first nomination was by Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, who cited Trump’s efforts in achieving a pair of agreements formalizing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These accords were signed in a recent White House ceremony and were called by Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as “a pivot of history that heralds a new dawn of peace.”
The second nomination was by Magnus Jacobsson, a member of the Swedish Parliament, for Trump’s efforts in “forging the historic peace deal between Serbia and Kosovo.
The third nomination came from David Flint, an Australian law professor, on behalf of a group of Australian lawyers also citing the Israel-UAE peace deal and adding the effectiveness of the "Trump Doctrine" in helping America avoid endless wars and killing of thousands of young Americans.
Trump might not be awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, but not even his harshest critics can deny that in less than four years, this president has made significant contributions to worldwide peace and is a worthy nominee for the distinguished Nobel Peace Prize.
David Edmunds.
Midlothian.