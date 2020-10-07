Letter to the Editor, Oct. 8, 2020: Veteran feels Trump goes against core values

Veteran feels Trump

goes against core values

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The guiding principles by which I live are the core values of integrity, honor, courage, selfless service and commitment. These values are rooted in the oath I took to defend our Constitution.

President Donald Trump goes against everything these core values represent for veterans. Time and time again, Trump has demonstrated what my service means to this administration: absolutely nothing. Selfless service motivates members of the military to put their lives at risk to protect this country, but Trump is ready to put anything on the line to protect himself — including the well-being of the American people — just to prolong his term in office.

As a veteran, I know how deadly it can be if our commander in chief is reckless and irresponsible, and how many lives it can cost. We are witnessing this with Trump’s negligent handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. As if this wasn’t enough, Trump’s irresponsible dismantling of the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to disenfranchise voters caused major delays in delivery of critical medications for many Americans, including veterans. This negatively impacts our health and well-being.