Letter to the Editor, Oct. 8, 2020: Voter supports veteran in U.S. Senate contest

Voter supports veteran

in U.S. Senate contest

The upcoming election offers a crystal-clear choice between two very different Senate candidates, Daniel Gade and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va. Gade is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who has been awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star and two Purple Hearts. In Iraq in 2004, he led his unit of 150 soldiers on many combat missions, was wounded twice and decorated for valor. The second wound resulted in the loss of his right leg. One year later, he began his pursuit of a master's degree in public administration and later earned a doctorate. He served in the Bush administration, working on veteran issues and military health care. He taught political science, economics and leadership at West Point and now is a professor at American University.