Letter to the Editor, Oct. 9, 2020: Funding research now can lead to future cures

Funding research now

can lead to future cures

However, it also is the responsibility of these same leaders to pause for a moment to consider the fact that their citizens do not have the same privilege. Even for life-threatening conditions, the citizens are at the mercy of their insurance plans that are highly unlikely to cover any experimental therapies. Situations like this should serve as a reminder to these leaders to ensure that the best medical treatment is available to all who need them.

Furthermore, it also is a time to be thankful for decades of basic medical research that made all this possible. The Nobel Prize-winning discovery of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique enabled quick sequencing of SARS-CoV-2, resulting in the rapid development of COVID-19 testing methods. Another Nobel Prize-winning discovery of monoclonal antibodies is the basis for not only several existing anti-cancer therapies, but also the vaccine for COVID-19. Once again, this should be a time of reflection for our leaders to support basic biomedical research, the benefits of which are realized decades later and might not be apparent at the time when funding decisions are made. I am optimistic that our leaders will have the insight to learn from this pandemic and not only safeguard better health care plans for all citizens but continue to provide strong support for basic research to ensure that we have the knowledge, expertise and technology in place for future needs.