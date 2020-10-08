Letter to the Editor, Oct. 9, 2020: Gade might bring fresh vision to Senate

Gade might bring

fresh vision to Senate

After watching the recent debate between Republican candidate Daniel Gade and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., it became clear to me that Gade had Warner struggling to uphold his old record. Gade has a lifetime of experience and the vision to bring a fresh approach to Virginia's representation in the U.S. Senate. For too long, the Warner-Tim Kaine connection has occupied our U.S. senators ever since they followed each other from the Virginia governor's office to the U.S. Senate and now are caught up in the unpopular lack of limited terms for Congress.