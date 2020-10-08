Letter to the Editor, Oct. 9, 2020: Lottery might undermine success at top high school

Lottery might undermine
success at top high school
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To increase the number of underrepresented minority students admitted to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Scott Brabrand proposed scrapping the entrance exams and teacher recommendations, and admitting 80% of TJ’s students by lottery, with the other 20% admitted on vague criteria, with the only objective criterion being a problem-solving essay. Brabrand justified the lottery approach by citing BASIS Charter Schools as examples of STEM-focused schools that use a lottery and attain outstanding outcomes.
FCPS finally is admitting it can learn from successful charter schools. Unfortunately, it squelched all previous attempts to establish charter schools. This record is lamentable since, according to a Harvard University study, low-income Black students have benefited the most from attending charter schools.
Nevertheless, this TJ lottery proposal is destined to fail, unless the goal also is to reduce TJ’s rigor and undermine its public purpose. It strays dramatically from the BASIS model. BASIS operates elementary schools as well as secondary schools that all begin in fourth, fifth or sixth grade. This way, schools can address student deficiencies before high school.
TJ currently is ranked as the No. 1 high school in the country because incoming students “hit the ground running,” taking post-Advanced Placement courses, culminating with an in-depth research project senior year. TJ students compete in and win awards at national and international competitions.
If FCPS seriously wants to increase underrepresented minority enrollment at TJ without compromising its rigor, it would follow the BASIS model more closely, and approve a charter operator to run a rigorous STEM-focused elementary and/or middle school or create an equivalent magnet program. These students not only would pass the TJ admissions test, they also would excel in its programs.
That’s a noble cause, bringing out the best in our students and preserving TJ, Virginia’s crown jewel.
Cheryl Buford.
Vienna.