Letter to the Editor, Oct. 9, 2020: Lottery might undermine success at top high school

Lottery might undermine

success at top high school

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

To increase the number of underrepresented minority students admitted to Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJ), Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) Superintendent Scott Brabrand proposed scrapping the entrance exams and teacher recommendations, and admitting 80% of TJ’s students by lottery, with the other 20% admitted on vague criteria, with the only objective criterion being a problem-solving essay. Brabrand justified the lottery approach by citing BASIS Charter Schools as examples of STEM-focused schools that use a lottery and attain outstanding outcomes.

FCPS finally is admitting it can learn from successful charter schools. Unfortunately, it squelched all previous attempts to establish charter schools. This record is lamentable since, according to a Harvard University study, low-income Black students have benefited the most from attending charter schools.