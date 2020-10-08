Letter to the Editor, Oct. 9, 2020: Trump failed the meet priorities of governing

Trump failed the meet
priorities of governing
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
On Dec. 19, 2016, before Donald Trump took office, the RTD published a letter I submitted, “Hoping for the best from Trump.” In that letter, I expressed concern that he was not up to the job but hoped that he would adhere to five governing priorities: constitutional government with respect for Congress, courts and the Bill of Rights; fiscal responsibility with policies that in aggregate do not produce big deficits; ethical behavior; respect for facts and science over conspiracy theories; and strong defense and foreign policy, including keeping Russia in check.
The time has come for a performance appraisal. President Trump has failed to meet these expectations in all categories.
His authoritarian impulses are obvious. He has undermined American institutions, the Constitution, our system of checks and balances and the rule of law, asserting “absolute immunity” from investigation or oversight.
Fiscal responsibility has not been a priority. Even before the pandemic, Trump and his associates implemented policies that expanded the federal deficit.
Trump’s ethical record betrays basic standards of morality and decency. His reliance on lies and misinformation is unparalleled in American history. We still await his promised release of tax returns.
The president’s disrespect for facts and science is nowhere more evident than his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. His approach to issues such as energy and environmental protection displays a similar disregard of science.
Finally, he has abdicated American leadership in the world by degrading relationships with our strongest allies, turning a blind eye to Russian interference and expressing admiration for many authoritarian leaders.
Trump’s failures will become America’s failure unless we change course now. America’s founders called for a higher vision. We must reach for it again by removing Trump from office.
Harold Adams.
Midlothian.