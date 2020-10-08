Letter to the Editor, Oct. 9, 2020: Trump failed the meet priorities of governing

Trump failed the meet

priorities of governing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

On Dec. 19, 2016, before Donald Trump took office, the RTD published a letter I submitted, “Hoping for the best from Trump.” In that letter, I expressed concern that he was not up to the job but hoped that he would adhere to five governing priorities: constitutional government with respect for Congress, courts and the Bill of Rights; fiscal responsibility with policies that in aggregate do not produce big deficits; ethical behavior; respect for facts and science over conspiracy theories; and strong defense and foreign policy, including keeping Russia in check.

The time has come for a performance appraisal. President Trump has failed to meet these expectations in all categories.

His authoritarian impulses are obvious. He has undermined American institutions, the Constitution, our system of checks and balances and the rule of law, asserting “absolute immunity” from investigation or oversight.

Fiscal responsibility has not been a priority. Even before the pandemic, Trump and his associates implemented policies that expanded the federal deficit.