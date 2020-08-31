Letter to the Editor, Sept. 1, 2020: FDA put its credibility at risk with large study

FDA put its credibility
at risk with large study
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) recent emergency use authorization of convalescent blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection to treat newly infected patients has generated controversy. Because it was a nonrandomized trial, meaningful survival conclusions are not possible. Despite this fact, multiple statistical analyses were performed looking for subgroups that might have a survival benefit. These analyses normally are used to generate hypotheses that can be tested in future trials.
At this point, both science and politics became relevant. The science part concerns the fact that more than 35,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients were studied. Why did the FDA allow a study this large? The number of patients enrolled is far out of proportion to the number needed for safety analyses. Moreover, there are more than 100 years of experience using convalescent plasma for treatment of viral respiratory diseases, including the 1918 flu pandemic, SARS, MERS, bird flu and Ebola. In all of these reports, convalescent plasma had tolerable side effects.
The problem with overenrollment in nonrandomized trials is that it prevents patients from participating in more informative randomized clinical trials. All that can be stated from the submitted trial is that convalescent plasma might be, rather than is, effective treatment for a COVID-19 infection.
Enter politics. Authority figures — including FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and President Donald Trump — all selected one small subgroup and claimed that there was an impressive 35% reduction in mortality. The actual study data from that subgroup showed a reduction in seven-day mortality rate from 11.9% to 8.7%. Hahn recently admitted that his data analysis was faulty.
The misleading presentation of study results by authority figures is troubling. While I do not object to the FDA’s emergency use authorization, I am troubled by the challenge posed by politics to the FDA’s credibility. This surely will be tested again when COVID-19 vaccine trials are submitted for review.
Martin H. Cohen, M.D.
Former FDA Medical Officer.
Glen Allen.