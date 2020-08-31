Letter to the Editor, Sept. 1, 2020: Reader differs with Bryan over Union Gen. Scott

Reader differs with Bryan
over Union Gen. Scott
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Regarding Charles F. Bryan, Jr.'s "A Confession" in the recent Commentary section, the Gen. Winfield Scott that Bryan lauds fought Native Americans, removed members of the Cherokee Nation from their homeland and was responsible for the annexation of half of Mexico, leading to the introduction of slavery to much of that territory. Bryan may admire him all he wants, but pump the brakes before installing Scott on Monument Avenue.
Paul Ackman.
Richmond.