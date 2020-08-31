Letter to the Editor, Sept. 1, 2020:Sierra Club 'myths' were off the mark

Sierra Club 'myths'
were off the mark
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In a recent letter, Wayne Thacker criticized the Sierra Club’s first president, John Muir, for being a racist, stating that “he denigrated and discounted Indigenous peoples.” He suggested that the Sierra Club was founded on the myth that forests mainly should consist of old, big trees with closed canopies.
Wrong on both counts.
Muir was not a racist, despite the Sierra Club’s recent mea culpa. According to his biographer, Raymond Barnett of the California State University, Chico biology faculty, Muir was “an admirer and staunch defender of North America’s Native Americans.”
And the Sierra Club never has sought the unrealistic goal “that forests should consist mainly of old, big trees with closed canopies.” It simply has sought to protect the few old-growth stands that remain.
Yes, Sierra Club members are pleased that the National Wilderness Preservation System now protects 111 million acres of the country’s 741 million forested acres. That leaves some 630 million acres of forest available for management, wildlife habitats and sustainable forest harvests. Sierra Club members are comfortable with such management and forest diversity.
When you factor out Alaskan wilderness, just 2% of the rest of the country is protected as wilderness. That 2% is open to the public for its use and enjoyment. Howard Zahniser of The Wilderness Society wrote these words that became Section 2 of the Wilderness Act of 1964:
"In order to assure that an increasing population, accompanied by expanding settlement and growing mechanization, does not occupy and modify all areas within the United States and its possessions, leaving no lands designated for preservation and protection in their natural condition, it is hereby declared to be the policy of the Congress to secure for the American people of present and future generations the benefits of an enduring resource of wilderness ... for the use and enjoyment ... in such manner as will leave them unimpaired for future use and enjoyment as wilderness, and so as to provide for the preservation of their wilderness character.”
Not a radical idea, and not based on “myths.”
Rupert Cutler.
Roanoke.