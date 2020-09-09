Letter to the Editor, Sept. 10, 2020: Reader: Let Trump finish job he started

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reader: Let Trump

finish job he started

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to correspondent Norbert Mayr's letter regarding promises being fulfilled, I would like to mention a few.

On the economy, President Donald Trump moved our country into record growth, creating millions of jobs. Minority employment rose to the highest level in history and take-home pay increased for working Americans.

He has kept his promise on keeping the country safe by protecting our border against criminals entering or re-entering this country.

On foreign policy, as promised, he exited the disastrous Trans-Pacific Partnership, and he negotiated and accomplished the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which put the U.S. in a much better position than it was in with the North American Free Trade Agreement.

As promised, he abolished burdensome regulations on businesses, allowing them to build and become more productive.

He promised to help the farmers in this country. Mission accomplished.

In these times of social unrest, he is working with law enforcement to keep our citizens safe from rioters.