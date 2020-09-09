Letter to the Editor, Sept. 10, 2020: Reader: Let Trump finish job he started

Reader: Let Trump
finish job he started
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In response to correspondent Norbert Mayr's letter regarding promises being fulfilled, I would like to mention a few.
On the economy, President Donald Trump moved our country into record growth, creating millions of jobs. Minority employment rose to the highest level in history and take-home pay increased for working Americans.
He has kept his promise on keeping the country safe by protecting our border against criminals entering or re-entering this country.
On foreign policy, as promised, he exited the disastrous Trans-Pacific Partnership, and he negotiated and accomplished the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which put the U.S. in a much better position than it was in with the North American Free Trade Agreement.
As promised, he abolished burdensome regulations on businesses, allowing them to build and become more productive.
He promised to help the farmers in this country. Mission accomplished.
In these times of social unrest, he is working with law enforcement to keep our citizens safe from rioters.
He has overseen the rise of the United States to energy independence.
As promised, he has begun making the government more accountable for its actions, reducing fraud and corruption.
Regarding health care, he has eliminated the individual mandate and given Americans more health plan choices.
He has been on the front lines in the effort to reduce opioid abuse.
School choice now is available to American parents.
He promised to improve conditions for veterans and he has removed 500 of the worst Veterans Affairs managers and has increased benefits for vets.
There are many more promises made and promises kept by Trump.
He promised to give the country back to the people, and that is what he is doing. Let's let him finish the job.
Gene Donner.
Mechanicsville.