Letter to the Editor, Sept. 10, 2020: Reader trusts writings, world as proof of God

Reader trusts writings,

world as proof of God

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Recent Letters to the Editor regarding the belief in and existence of God have been very interesting as there has been civil input from believers and nonbelievers alike. However, no one has offered much evidence of God, citing scientific reasons. Here are two:

• The world we live in is terrific evidence of God. Living organisms are so complicated that the possibility our world came to be by chance has extremely long odds. Our ecological systems are so highly temperature-sensitive that the position of the sun 93 million miles from Earth is critical. How can our world not be here by design?

• The Old Testament was written by more than 30 authors spanning more than 1,400 years, and yet throughout the pages are at least 100 prophecies of the birth, life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. All of the prophecies were fulfilled. My conclusion, then, is that these writings can be trusted to be true. The writings indicate there is a God, so I believe it. Does it take faith to believe? You bet it does. But it takes even more to not believe.

Paul Swenson.