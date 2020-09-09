Letter to the Editor, Sept. 10, 2020: Trump's failure to act a betrayal of sworn duty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump's failure to act

a betrayal of sworn duty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Reports in the Richmond Times-Dispatch and across the media of President Donald Trump disparaging veterans living and dead as “suckers” and “losers” are being debated. What is not debatable is that half a year has passed since intelligence surfaced of Russia offering bounties on American soldiers killed in Afghanistan. For veterans like me, Trump’s acknowledged failure to say one word in condemnation of his good friend Russian President Vladimir Putin is a blatant betrayal of his sworn duty as commander in chief.

His appalling inaction has earned Trump the disgust and contempt of many who have worn our country’s uniform. By abandoning his fundamental duty to protect our troops, Trump thoroughly has disgraced his office and deserves to be defeated.

U.S. Gen. George Patton, speaking to his officers during World War II, said it best:

“You have a sacred trust to your men and to your country, and you are the lowest thing that lives if you are false to this trust.”

Paul Metzger.