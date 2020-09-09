Letter to the Editor, Sept. 10, 2020: Why does Hanson still support this president?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Why does Hanson still

support this president?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I have been reading Victor Davis Hanson's op-ed columns for many years and I am still amazed at his loyalty to President Donald Trump. Hanson is a classicist and historian at one of America's outstanding universities and at the conservative Hoover Institute. His most recent column, "Biden is a prisoner of his own paradoxes," indicates that he is so anti-Democrat, I wonder about his biases.

In the column, he states that former Vice President Joe Biden continues to be reluctant to fault rioters and arsonists. Recently, Biden made a speech that unequivocally denounced both. Hanson also comments that Biden knew he was physically and cognitively not up to running a real campaign. Upon what facts is Hanson basing this comment, other than Trump’s assertions?

Trump will say anything, and acolytes like Hanson automatically will back him up and say that the “liberal press” was misquoting and misinterpreting his comments. Hanson should show some fortitude and stop automatically backing this man who has no moral compass other than doing anything that will further his agenda of being re-elected.

Jeffrey Brownstein.