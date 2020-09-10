Letter to the Editor, Sept. 11, 2020: Army veteran angered by W&L course offering

Army veteran angered

by W&L course offering

Following a career in the U.S. Army and a second career in the defense industry, I’m a bit aged, but I recently learned that I’m totally out of touch with what’s being taught in our universities. Opening the Washington and Lee University (W&L) schedule of courses available this fall, I found a course titled, “How to Overthrow the State.” Puzzled, I read the course outline and was shocked to learn that a Virginia university is offering a course that requires students to plan for the overthrow of a government. Following is the course synopsis: “This course places each student at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society. How will you attain power? How will you communicate with the masses? How do you plan on improving the lives of the people? How will you deal with the past? From Frantz Fanon to Che Guevara to Mohandas Gandhi and others, we explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across the Global South. Students engage these texts by participating in a variety of writing exercises, such as producing a Manifesto, drafting a white paper that critically analyzes a particular issue, and writing a persuasive essay on rewriting history and confronting memory."