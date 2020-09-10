Letter to the Editor, Sept. 11, 2020: Army veteran angered by W&L course offering

Army veteran angered
by W&L course offering
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Following a career in the U.S. Army and a second career in the defense industry, I’m a bit aged, but I recently learned that I’m totally out of touch with what’s being taught in our universities. Opening the Washington and Lee University (W&L) schedule of courses available this fall, I found a course titled, “How to Overthrow the State.” Puzzled, I read the course outline and was shocked to learn that a Virginia university is offering a course that requires students to plan for the overthrow of a government. Following is the course synopsis: “This course places each student at the head of a popular revolutionary movement aiming to overthrow a sitting government and forge a better society. How will you attain power? How will you communicate with the masses? How do you plan on improving the lives of the people? How will you deal with the past? From Frantz Fanon to Che Guevara to Mohandas Gandhi and others, we explore examples of revolutionary thought and action from across the Global South. Students engage these texts by participating in a variety of writing exercises, such as producing a Manifesto, drafting a white paper that critically analyzes a particular issue, and writing a persuasive essay on rewriting history and confronting memory."
Who is reviewing what professors like W&L's Robert M. Gildner are teaching? Is it any wonder that Portland, Ore., has endured more than 100 days of riots or that thugs are preventing guests from eating a peaceful meal in Washington and New York restaurants? Are citizens of this great state going to stand by while our youth are taught to rip apart the greatest nation on earth? May God help us.
Michael E. Koch,
Colonel, U.S. Army (retired).
Halifax.