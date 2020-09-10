Letter to the Editor, Sept. 11, 2020: Reader ponders future of Monument Avenue

Reader ponders future
of Monument Avenue
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There has been much agitation about the past, the present and the future of Monument Avenue. The past isn't going to change. The present is happening now and is unpredictable. Fortunately, we can plan the future of Monument Avenue. Is there an important reason to change its name? Not really. There used to be many monuments. Is there an important reason to keep its name? Not really. Most of the monuments are gone. Somewhere down the road (pun intended), the name can be changed at our leisure.
Is there an important reason to rush to build new monuments? Not really. A leisurely approach will do just fine. The future is wide open, and we certainly have no reason to rush to create a selection committee. There is much to do that is way more important. Is there an important reason to have any new monuments? Not really. It is a beautiful roadway that doesn't require additional decoration. Is there an important reason to add fountains? Not really.
Should the Arthur Ashe monument stay? Not really. Most first-time viewers question the design that makes Ashe look like a child beater (the raised stick, the children at his feet). Should the Ashe statue be removed? Not necessarily. Those in the know understand that he was not a child beater.
Should sculptor Kehinde Wiley's "Rumors of War" stay? Not really. Wiley designed the piece as a response to the statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. Now that the Stuart statue is no more, "Rumors of War" has no juxtaposition and therefore no important meaning to convey. Should "Rumors of War" be removed? Probably, but there is no great rush. A leisurely approach is perfectly acceptable.
There are so many important decisions to be made in Richmond today. Why waste our precious moments concentrating on the unimportant?
Just asking.
Michael Hartenberg.
Henrico.