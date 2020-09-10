Letter to the Editor, Sept. 11, 2020: Reader ponders future of Monument Avenue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reader ponders future

of Monument Avenue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

There has been much agitation about the past, the present and the future of Monument Avenue. The past isn't going to change. The present is happening now and is unpredictable. Fortunately, we can plan the future of Monument Avenue. Is there an important reason to change its name? Not really. There used to be many monuments. Is there an important reason to keep its name? Not really. Most of the monuments are gone. Somewhere down the road (pun intended), the name can be changed at our leisure.

Is there an important reason to rush to build new monuments? Not really. A leisurely approach will do just fine. The future is wide open, and we certainly have no reason to rush to create a selection committee. There is much to do that is way more important. Is there an important reason to have any new monuments? Not really. It is a beautiful roadway that doesn't require additional decoration. Is there an important reason to add fountains? Not really.