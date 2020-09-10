Letter to the Editor, Sept. 11, 2020: Statue removal decision deemed narrow-minded

Statue removal decision
deemed narrow-minded
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I have been very fortunate to have traveled abroad, much of it with my husband on business. Some of my destinations were Rome, London, Paris, Nassau, Geneva, Johannesburg and their surroundings. Oh, the statues I have seen: great and small, handsome and grotesque, ancient and modern, enclosed and in open air, offensive and endearing. After returning home, the statues remain prominent in my memories.
Of course, all over the United States, there are amazing statues. Sadly, we now have fewer. What next? What historic and artistic statues will be deemed “offensive” and disappear?
It is my sincere hope that those who make the narrow-minded and misguided decisions will not discover Hollywood Cemetery.
Agnes Carter.
Richmond.