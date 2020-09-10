Letter to the Editor, Sept. 11, 2020: Why give Freitas free pass for missing deadline?

Why give Freitas free pass

for missing deadline?

I do not know Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, but I assume that he is a nice person with good intentions. However, someone running for high public office should be able to make basic election filing deadlines. Somehow Freitas has missed his filing deadlines two years in a row. Now he once again has been given a free pass by the state Board of Elections to run despite not fulfilling his obligation by adhering to election filing requirements.

Freitas clearly lacks the basic ability to pay attention to detail. I do not understand the Board of Elections' mindset. Rules are rules, and deadlines are put in place for good reason. His inability to make deadlines for something so important as a statewide election makes me wonder whether Freitas truly is fit for public office. I knew when I applied to college, graduate school and medical school that if my application was not submitted by the due date, it was not considered for admission. Period. Why is this simple rule not followed in Virginia election politics? How can this man lead our state if he can't even lead his own election campaign? I am stunned that he was given a free pass two years in a row. It's disgraceful. If you don't make the deadline, you don't get to run. Others have been given a similar pass, but I don't think anyone else running for public office has missed the deadline two years in a row. Enough is enough. Take him off the ballot. If he stays on the ballot, I guess I will be voting for U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, by default, regardless of her political party. At least she can make deadlines and clearly pays attention to detail.