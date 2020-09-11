Letter to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2020: Atheists look within for answers

Atheists look within

for answers

Atheists don't lack morals, courage or conviction. We don't lack inner strength, peace, identity, self-esteem or a purpose for living. What we do lack is the need to lean on the crutch of a fantasy figure who will make everything all right, who will take care of us and forgive us no matter what we do. We lack the desire to have our lives and loves defined by a 2,000-year-old collection of documents.