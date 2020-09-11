Letter to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2020: Choose competent leader to achieve needed reforms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Choose competent leader

to achieve needed reforms

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We all see what peril looms over our democracy each day that Donald Trump is president, and we are aghast that a sizeable minority of us are ready to sacrifice the Constitution, laws and every sense of decency in order to keep him in power.

In just a few weeks, I believe a majority of us will vote for Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden. Of those, some will be convinced, as I am, that Biden is a splendid candidate to go up against any rival whatsoever. Others who are more cautious will say that whoever can beat Trump is the person to vote for.

It is these cautionary realists whom we ought to hold in special esteem, because — as our founders and forefathers intended — they are guided by an insight that has led us toward better and better government.

Novices, however, see realists as accepting “the lesser of two evils.” Their good intentions recoil from any evil whatsoever, whether greater or lesser. They often have one or two issues on which they will cast their vote and sometimes choose a third-party candidate who has no chance of winning.