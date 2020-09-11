Letter to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2020: Choose competent leader to achieve needed reforms

Choose competent leader
to achieve needed reforms
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We all see what peril looms over our democracy each day that Donald Trump is president, and we are aghast that a sizeable minority of us are ready to sacrifice the Constitution, laws and every sense of decency in order to keep him in power.
In just a few weeks, I believe a majority of us will vote for Trump’s opponent, Joe Biden. Of those, some will be convinced, as I am, that Biden is a splendid candidate to go up against any rival whatsoever. Others who are more cautious will say that whoever can beat Trump is the person to vote for.
It is these cautionary realists whom we ought to hold in special esteem, because — as our founders and forefathers intended — they are guided by an insight that has led us toward better and better government.
Novices, however, see realists as accepting “the lesser of two evils.” Their good intentions recoil from any evil whatsoever, whether greater or lesser. They often have one or two issues on which they will cast their vote and sometimes choose a third-party candidate who has no chance of winning.
But people’s memories do not last from one election to the next, as history proves, and as I have seen throughout my life. They mostly decide on the basis of choices recently presented.
Thus it is the realists who make real progress possible by choosing competent leaders who will allow the reforms that we need. In a divided nation such as ours, extremism will produce a yo-yo effect at best. At worst, the heat of extremism feeds a fire of greater extremism, until we get what now threatens us — a total destruction of constitutionality, law and decency. So, if you really want to defeat Trump, choose Biden for the leadership of an experienced, stable and decent man.
Chuck Hawkins.
Charlottesville.