Letter to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2020: Comey teaching ethics called 'an oxymoron'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Comey teaching ethics

called 'an oxymoron'

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After reading about proposed sports budget cuts at the College of William & Mary, I visited the school's website. There is another department that should be cut. I see disgraced and fired former FBI director James Comey was hired to teach ethical leadership. Comey teaching ethics — this is an oxymoron if ever I heard one.

Every time I hear the name Comey, I remember a quote from Immanuel Kant: "Out of the crooked timber of humanity, no straight thing was ever made." This quote perfectly describes the actions of Comey and other members of the FBI — disgraced and fired along other members of the Washington "swamp."

The quote from Kant also applies to those who reward these disgraced members of the "swamp" with good jobs.

Comey is a William & Mary alumnus. This is where he learned ethics. This is where he was trained. Big academia trained the "swamp." They also train the "fake news" media. Big academia is not doing a very good job on ethics.

Kant is a good read. He is highly recommended. All students would benefit.

Larnie C. Allgood Jr.