Letter to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2020: COVID-19 relief bill packed with 'fat'
Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In her recent Letter to the Editor, correspondent Doris Crouse-Mays wrote about the HEROES Act, a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill passed several months ago by the U.S. House of Representatives. Crouse-Mays alleges that bill is sitting untouched on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desk.

He can’t lift it because it is so heavy with the “fat” the Democrats put in it. My thanks go to the GOP for not adding to the national debt.

Arthurene Brooking.

Henrico.

