Letter to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2020: Will U.S. 'self-correct' after current darkness?

Will U.S. 'self-correct'
after current darkness?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Joe Slay’s recent column was as bracing as hot strong coffee on the first cool morning since May. A mournful undertone, yes, and a solemn warning. But even so.
Frederic Chopin’s 1831 haunting “Ballade No. 1 in G Minor,” the subject of Slay’s essay, evokes for him “the fears and the sadness that grip America in 2020” as deaths from COVID-19 approach 200,000 and the plague devastates the livelihood of millions. Justified anger over the wrongful death of Black Americans at the hands of police reaches a dangerous tipping point; it leads too often from peaceful, controlled protest to looting and arson. The injustice is passed on to bystanding property owners. The anger spreads like an aggressive cancer.
Slay, a Richmond writer, compares our sadness to the “Russian darkness” that fell on Chopin’s Poland in the 1830s and continued for 150 years, during which Russia and Germany took turns occupying and savaging the nation.
He calls attention to a glimmer in this darkness. The “Great Emigration” of Poles to America began in the 1830s — first a trickle, later a flood, of exploited city laborers and dispossessed country folk. They’d had all they could stand there; they sought a better life here.
The intellectual left is myopic in seeing nothing admirable about U.S. history. (The New York Times’ current 1619 Project strikes me as a case in point.) Tens of millions in Europe saw America as a place where they possibly could thrive. All too often, the first generations found cruel conditions here. And the condition of enslaved African Americans was unspeakably cruel. But for all the past and present injustice, we have deep-rooted traditions of self-correction on which to draw when we emerge from today’s darkness.
The Rev. Bruce Birdsey.
Richmond.