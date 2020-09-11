Letter to the Editor, Sept. 12, 2020: Will U.S. 'self-correct' after current darkness?

The intellectual left is myopic in seeing nothing admirable about U.S. history. (The New York Times’ current 1619 Project strikes me as a case in point.) Tens of millions in Europe saw America as a place where they possibly could thrive. All too often, the first generations found cruel conditions here. And the condition of enslaved African Americans was unspeakably cruel. But for all the past and present injustice, we have deep-rooted traditions of self-correction on which to draw when we emerge from today’s darkness.