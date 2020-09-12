Letter to the Editor, Sept. 13, 2020: Climate concerns weigh heavily on voter's mind

Climate concerns weigh

heavily on voter's mind

As a student and teacher of American government for more than 30 years, I well understand that each of the 14 presidential elections that I have participated in was important. But the 2020 election really is different. My perspective, as others of my generation will understand, primarily is about the futures that await our children, grandchildren and generations to follow. The pandemic and current economic difficulties are important considerations as we prepare for Election Day. There are several other questions, however, that merit as much — perhaps even more — consideration.

No question concerns me more than this: What quality of life will future generations have, and what unnecessary burdens will they carry if we fail to respond forcefully and urgently to the predictable and dire results of climate change and environmental degradation? This leads us directly to this question: Given the current state of American politics and civic engagement, are we up to the task of effectively responding to these and other challenges of such magnitude? An effective democracy requires certain essentials, such as an informed citizenry and leaders alike who value truth, facts, science, sound reasoning and respect for — and a willingness to compromise with — those holding different views. Above all, there must be an insistence that community and national well-being be elevated above party or group identity.