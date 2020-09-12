Letter to the Editor, Sept. 13, 2020: Look at the person behind failed promises

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Look at the person

behind failed promises

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter writer asked voters to think about all the things Donald Trump promised in his 2016 presidential campaign that he has not accomplished.

I’m suggesting voters also think about re-electing a racist to serve another term in the White House. Think not? Research the 1973 U.S. Department of Justice case in which Trump was sued for racial discrimination for not renting apartments in New York City to minorities. By settling the case in 1975, he was allowed to claim he was not guilty. Three years later, the Justice Departmentt charged him with continuing to discriminate.

According to The Washington Post, Trump is running the most openly racist campaign since that of George Wallace in 1968. It is said that his actions will do great damage to our nation, even if he loses. He is aggravating our racial divisions. After George Floyd’s killing — and others since — Trump has denied that systemic racism exists. This past week, Trump ordered federal agencies to end racial sensitivity training programs.

Trump wants us to see the Black Lives Matter movement not as a demand for justice and fairness, but as a threat to white privilege.