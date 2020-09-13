Letter to the Editor, Sept. 14, 2020: Amend legislation to keep crime rate from spiraling

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amend legislation to keep

crime rate from spiraling

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In his op-ed column "Virtually turning Virginia's justice system upside down," Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire was right to express concern about proposed Virginia legislation that would release inmates long before the end of their sentences. As McGuire notes, House Bill 5148 would give inmates a big "retroactive discount" off their sentence.

That really could increase the crime rate, judging from the experience of other states. Maryland has such big discounts off prison sentences, and it has a high violent crime rate. In 2018, Maryland's violent crime rate was more than twice as high as Virginia's.

Longer sentences reduce crime. The National Bureau of Economic Research notes that "sentence enhancements reduce crime."

To prevent violent crime from rising, HB 5148 should be amended to cover only nonviolent drug offenders. The current version of the bill would give many inmates a big discount off their sentence, especially if they avoid "serious correctional infractions" while in prison.

Hans Bader.