Letter to the Editor, Sept. 14, 2020: Amendment won't solve partisan redistricting

Amendment won't solve
partisan redistricting
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Question 1 on our November ballot proposes an alternative to the way our representative districts are drawn by Virginia's legislature. While it offers some improvement over previous redistricting efforts, it does not remove the impact of partisan political influence.
What is being proposed is a 16-member commission: eight legislative and eight citizen members selected by two party leaders in each legislative chamber. If any two members of the commission do not approve the resulting redistricting plan, or the General Assembly does not approve the commission’s plan, the Virginia Supreme Court will draw our election districts. Members of Virginia’s courts, including the Virginia Supreme Court, are selected by Virginia legislators.
Supporters of this proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution say that if we do not vote for it now, we will have to wait another 10 years before getting better redistricting reform.
Others who support the amendment say we can correct any deficiencies in the proposed amendment through later legislation. Any change to the amendment could only be accomplished in one of two ways: First, lawmakers would have to agree to pass the amendment during two separate legislative sessions and then refer the amendment to voters for their consideration; or the second, even more cumbersome option is to amend through a constitutional convention, a procedure that hasn’t been used by the state legislature in 150 years.
In deciding whether to accept or reject this proposed amendment, we should look at the language in the statute as written and assume correctly that we must live with it in perpetuity if voters vote "yes."
Karen Kimball.
Arlington.