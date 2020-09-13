Letter to the Editor, Sept. 14, 2020: Amendment won't solve partisan redistricting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amendment won't solve

partisan redistricting

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Question 1 on our November ballot proposes an alternative to the way our representative districts are drawn by Virginia's legislature. While it offers some improvement over previous redistricting efforts, it does not remove the impact of partisan political influence.

What is being proposed is a 16-member commission: eight legislative and eight citizen members selected by two party leaders in each legislative chamber. If any two members of the commission do not approve the resulting redistricting plan, or the General Assembly does not approve the commission’s plan, the Virginia Supreme Court will draw our election districts. Members of Virginia’s courts, including the Virginia Supreme Court, are selected by Virginia legislators.

Supporters of this proposed amendment to the Virginia Constitution say that if we do not vote for it now, we will have to wait another 10 years before getting better redistricting reform.